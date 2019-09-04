Bibb Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones has accepted an offer to extend his contract with the Bibb County School Board until July 2022.

Bibb County School Board president Lester Miller announced Jones' extension at an event honoring him at the Grand Opera House.

Jones entered his role as superintendent in April 2015. Bibb County Schools Communications Director Stephanie Hartley says Jones' first contract was for 3 years. They extended his contract once before for 3 more years, which would’ve ended in April 2021. Now, they’re doing another extension for another year, with the contract expiring in July 2022.

Miller says the school board still has to vote on the contract extension at the next meeting, but Jones has accepted the offer.