Bibb Schools Superintendent speaks on decision to start school year with online learning

The first 8 weeks of the school year will be held online, and Thursday's decision led to many questions from parents

MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, Bibb County Schools made the decision to start school fully online because of the rise of coronavirus cases in the county.

Superintendent Curtis Jones spoke Friday about what led him and the board to make that choice.

"Being confident that our healthcare officials in the middle Georgia area were providing good information, so we are very confident that the North Central Health District is providing information on hospitalizations, the number of beds they have available, about the number of cases identified, how many have been positive...so I felt confident that we had good information so that we can make the decision about the spread of COVID-19 within this area," said Jones.

He also spoke about the need for technology and internet services for those in the county who do not have access to it.

"We learned a lot from our experience in the spring. Our board then allowed us to purchase new computers so we would have one computer available for every student -- we call that a one-to-one initiative. A lot of those devices won't get here until the middle/end of October. Between now and then, we are going to use the devices that we have," said Jones. "We currently have about 20,000 students, and we have about 13,000 devices, so we have about 7,000 people we think that have computers that work with our network, and so we are going to ask them to use them."

He also spoke about technology distribution, hot spots, and WiFi buses to provide internet services to those who do not have access.

He says local churches have said they will provide a space for kids to learn if their parents are working.

