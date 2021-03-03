Bibb Schools plans specific day for teacher vaccinations

The district is partnering with Atrium Health Navicent to set up a vaccine center for teachers

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County teachers will have the opportunity to be vaccinated next weekend at a special location with appointments reserved only for educators.

Jamie Cassady, Bibb County Schools' assistant superintendent of student affairs, says the district is partnering up with Atrium Health Navicent to set up a vaccine center for their teachers on Saturday, March 13.

Cassady says vaccinations will be by appointment only, and that they haven’t decided on a location yet.

If they run out of appointments on March 13, the district has a plan with the North Central Health District to have the remaining employees sign up at the drive-thru vaccination site, or they’ll be given an appointment time at an approved site.

Around 1,700 staff members, or 52%, responded to a district survey saying they wanted the vaccine.

This is a developing story.