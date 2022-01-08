Bibb County Schools to follow the same COVID-19 guidelines as last school year

"We're looking forward to students being in classrooms, in front of teachers, with a lot of teaching and learning going on." Jamie Cassady with Bibb Schools said.

MACON, Ga. — Back-to-school season is here, and COVID-19 remains a factor.

As students return to Bibb County School District, parents can expect the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady.

Cassady said the first day of school will operate how it usually does, with teachers and students learning in person.

The district is following the CDC and the Georgia Department of Health. According to the district website, students who test positive must stay home for at least five days. In addition, the student's fever must be gone for at least 24 hours.

Once their symptoms are gone, they can return to school with a mask. During their return to school, the students must remain in an isolation period of five days.

The district will record the number of positive cases through SchoolCare health records. School nurses will supervise these records.

The district strongly encourages vaccinations, but they are not required.

In addition, masks are optional in schools, school buildings and on school buses, according to their website.

Cassady is excited to welcome students back.

"We're looking forward to students being in classrooms, in front of teachers, with a lot of teaching and learning going on," he said.

Houston County School District is following similar guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year. In a statement sent to 13WMAZ from Houston County School District, the district said,

"To prevent the spread of COVID and all other infectious diseases, we follow our District illness protocols. We ask that parents keep their children home if they are not feeling well," the statement said. "Students who are diagnosed with COVID should stay home until the recommended five days have passed, symptoms are resolving, and they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of medicine."

Baldwin County is also abiding by the CDC guidelines.