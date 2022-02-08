'We just don't want students distracted during learning' Bibb Schools updates student phone policy

Cell phones are not permitted for use during the school day unless authorized by the superintendent or other school leaders, but not by teachers.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students will pack their backpacks for their first day of school on Wednesday, and when they do, they'll need to be more mindful about their cell phones. The new school year brings a new cell phone policy. The district wants students to turn their phones off and put their phones away.

Back to school is nothing new to parents Charles and Monya Rutland. Two of their children have already graduated from Central High school in Bibb County, and their youngest son starts his freshman year on Wednesday.

What is new is the district's cell phone policy. Charles thinks it could work.

"If we have good technology, adequate technology to replace what they can do on the cell phone," Charles said.

Another one of the Rutlands' sons graduated back in 2017. At that time, the school had some form of a no cell phone policy. But back then, Charles says the electronics the school provided were outdated.

"He told me I can do it on my Apple iPhone. I can't do it on the computers they provide," Charles said.

The new policy looks like this: cell phones are not permitted for use during the school day unless authorized by the superintendent or other school leaders, but not by teachers.

"We just don't want students distracted during learning. It's distracted learning like distracted driving. I can't hold my phone during driving," Sims said. "We don't want you to hold your phone or engage in your phone, doing something separate from what learning is during the learning environment time."

Students can bring their phone into the school but it must be out of sight, and turned off. Monya recalls Central High School's no phone policy from last year, where students could use their phones responsibly.

"I think it's too much pressure on the students, and it's definitely too much pressure on the teachers and administrators," Monya said. "But, I don't think it's reasonable to say you can bring your phone. But, it can't be shown during the day that, that's too much."

Everyone may not agree on the new policy, but one thing parents and school leaders can agree on is ensuring students have the best chance for success in the classroom.

There are consequences for not following the policy. The first offense will result in the cell phone being turned into administration, and parents will be required to schedule a meeting with a school administrator to retrieve the phone.