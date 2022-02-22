Bibb Schools wants your input as search continues for next superintendent

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education put out a survey Tuesday for community members to take as it continues the search for Bibb's next superintendent.
According to a release, the board voted in October to enter into a contract with Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the superintendent search, following a presentation by GSBA in September.
The superintendent application window opened in December and closed January 16. Thirty-three applications were received; 16 from candidates in Georgia and 17 from candidates outside of Georgia, according to the release.
GSBA is conducting a community survey to seek input and feedback. The survey is now open and it will remain open through March 1.
Current Superintendent Curtis Jones is set to retire on June 30.