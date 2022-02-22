Bibb Schools wants your input as search continues for next superintendent

The Georgia School Boards Association has released a survey and is seeking your feedback

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education put out a survey Tuesday for community members to take as it continues the search for Bibb's next superintendent.

According to a release, the board voted in October to enter into a contract with Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the superintendent search, following a presentation by GSBA in September.

The superintendent application window opened in December and closed January 16. Thirty-three applications were received; 16 from candidates in Georgia and 17 from candidates outside of Georgia, according to the release.

GSBA is conducting a community survey to seek input and feedback. The survey is now open and it will remain open through March 1.