Bibb Sheriff asking for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man robbed the Circle K on Thomaston Road on Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed the Circle k on Thomaston Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, they say the robbery happened at around 5:15 a.m., at the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road.

It was reported that a man wearing all dark clothing walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier.

After taking the money, the man ran out the door and got into an older gray model Cadillac Sedan.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie with a small white logo in the chest area, a black ski mask, black and grey or white shorts and gray pants, and black sneakers.