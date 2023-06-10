Bibb Sheriff deputy sent to the hospital in 'critical' condition after crash on I-75

The collision happened on Thursday at around 12:54 a.m. on I-75 South near Riverside Drive. The deputy is now in "stable condition," the sheriff's office says.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital in critical condition early Thursday morning after being hit on I-75 South near Exit 171 and Riverside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 12:54 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

In an email to 13WMAZ, they say that the deputy is now in "stable" condition. It is unclear what the timetable for the deputy's release from the hospital is.

The sheriff's office says that the deputy's injuries were not life-threatening.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office declined to provide the deputy's name, what kind of injuries the deputy suffered or if there are any charges against any drivers involved.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash is currently under investigation.

13WMAZ is requesting the accident report, which the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they will release when it is available.

