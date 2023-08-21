Bibb Sheriff holds Coffee with Sheriff at 'Alice's Place Adult Daycare' on National Senior Citizen Day

The Bibb County Sheriff David Davis celebrated National Senior Citizen Day with a group of special elders here in Bibb County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Get off your rockers and celebrate!

Monday is National Senior Citizen Day, and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is celebrating with some of Bibb County's special elders.

The sheriff shared coffee and donuts with folks at Alice’s Place Adult Daycare off Napier Avenue, and they discussed many of the issues facing Macon-Bibb County.

“With these seniors, they have that wealth of experience,” Sheriff Davis said. “They have that compassion.”

At the event at Alice’s, Sheriff Davis and those at the event talked about Bibb County's Anti-violence Programs – such as after-school programs – and parenting assistance programs.

Sheriff Davis hopes that the grandparents at the event could help the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reach the younger generation through conversations with their grandkids.

“We're hoping that they would be able to help us reach some of these kids in our programs,” Sheriff Davis said.

Congress created National Senior Citizen's Day in 1988 as a way of honoring seniors who continue to work or volunteer even as they get older.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.