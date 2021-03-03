Bibb sheriff insists jail isn't overcrowded, says most inmates shouldn't be out

Davis says 94% of the 831 people currently in the jail are there for felony offenses. Around 70 inmates are charged with murder.

MACON, Ga. — After more than a month of allegations about the Bibb County jail being overcrowded, Sheriff David Davis answered questions in front of the county commission.

It was in response to a proposed resolution sponsored by four commissioners aimed at reducing the jail population.

Sheriff David Davis was adamant in Tuesday's meeting that the Bibb County jail is not overcrowded and said most of the inmates should not be out on the streets.

The sheriff says that - as of 2 p.m. Tuesday -- his jail had a total of 831 inmates. He says the jail can hold 966 inmates comfortably, but they can hold up to 1,012 if needed.

"Today, we have 181 cells we can place people in if we needed to," said Davis.

He told commissioners the photos that circulated on social media in late January were taken in the J Block, where inmates are isolated. On Tuesday, Davis says there were 158 inmates in that block, with 20 to 25 having to sleep on cots on the floor.

"Inmates being inmates...you have some of the inmates assigned to a cell, but they prefer to bring their mattress out on the floor and sleep on the floor for whatever reason," said Davis.

He says that was the case when the viral photos were taken.

"That was during the day when everyone is out their cell. They're going to be lounging around. They're going to be there," Davis said.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn asked if what was seen in those photos was a result of overcrowding. Davis said it was not a result of overcrowding.

"That just happened to be in that block, in that isolation area," he said.

Davis says 94% of the 831 people currently in the jail are there for felony offenses. He says that number includes those who are sentenced and are waiting to go to prison, as well as inmates who are waiting to go on trial.

He says nearly 70 current inmates are charged with murder.

Perhaps the most crucial stat given Tuesday night was about repeat offenders. Davis says 82% of the inmates housed in the jail right now have been in jail before, and the median time for inmates to be re-arrested is just over a year at 373 days.

"These individuals for the most part are the ones we really don't want on the streets. These are people charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, dangerous crimes, which is what the jail is for," Davis said.

In the report, Sheriff David Davis gave to commissioners, it says 503 of the over 800 Bibb County inmates were eligible for release as of Tuesday. Davis says in many of those cases, it's because the inmates can't make bond.

He also addressed the recent inspection report by a grand jury. He says most of these issues can be fixed, but the county needs to have a conversation about building a new jail by the next SPLOST.