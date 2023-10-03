Bibb Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar in Macon

According to deputies, the store clerk walked into the store and felt a blunt object against her back while hearing a voice ask for money.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday at the Family Dollar on Jeffersonville Road.

In a release, they say it happened around 1 p.m. when deputies responded to a distress call from the store.

It was reported that the store clerk walked into the Family Dollar, and as soon as she did she felt a blunt object against her back.

The suspect demanded money from her, and the clerk said it sounded like a man's voice.

After the suspect took the money, they ran out of the store.

The Sheriff's Office says the description of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No one was injured during the robbery.