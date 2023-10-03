Bibb Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday at the Family Dollar on Jeffersonville Road.
In a release, they say it happened around 1 p.m. when deputies responded to a distress call from the store.
It was reported that the store clerk walked into the Family Dollar, and as soon as she did she felt a blunt object against her back.
The suspect demanded money from her, and the clerk said it sounded like a man's voice.
After the suspect took the money, they ran out of the store.
The Sheriff's Office says the description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.