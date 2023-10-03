Bibb sheriff's office asking for help identifying missing person

They say that 30-year-old Wesley Glenn Fulford has been missing since May.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since last May.

In a release, they say 30-year-old Wesley Glenn Fulford is originally from Springfield, Georgia, and traveled to Macon in May to stay with a friend on Harold Road.

On Friday, Fulford's family members were told by one of Fulford's friends that he has not been seen from or heard from in about a month.

It was reported that Fulford was last seen around a fire station. The specific location of the fire station is unknown.

Fulford's family reported that he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is schizophrenic.

Fulford is around 5 foot 10 inches, and weighs around 125-140 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.