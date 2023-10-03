Bibb sheriff's office asking for help identifying missing person

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since last May.
In a release, they say 30-year-old Wesley Glenn Fulford is originally from Springfield, Georgia, and traveled to Macon in May to stay with a friend on Harold Road.
On Friday, Fulford's family members were told by one of Fulford's friends that he has not been seen from or heard from in about a month.
It was reported that Fulford was last seen around a fire station. The specific location of the fire station is unknown.
Fulford's family reported that he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is schizophrenic.
Fulford is around 5 foot 10 inches, and weighs around 125-140 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Glenn Fulford can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.