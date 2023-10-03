Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Judy's Nails on Pio Nono Avenue

It happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Judy's Nails at 3888 Pio Nono Avenue.

In a press release, they said it happened around 4:18 p.m. on Friday.

Around 4:24 p.m., deputies arrived at Judy's Nails in response to a call about the robbery. They were told by witnesses that a masked tall man walked into the salon, holding a gun.

The suspect pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

After taking the cash, the suspect ran out of the store and headed westbound towards Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as being around 6 foot 2 inches - 6 foot 4 inches tall, wearing a black face covering, a black short sleeve t-shirt, black sweatpants with three stripes on the legs (possibly Adidas brand), white socks, and black sneakers with red or orange soles.

The case is currently under investigation.