Man in stable condition after being shot on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after being shot on Napier Avenue according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Napier Avenue around 5 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Park Street after hearing a man with a gunshot wound ran to that location.

The man was shot in the leg. Paramedics took the man to the hospital for treatment.

He is currently listed in stable condition according to the release.

No one else was injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what led up to the shooting.