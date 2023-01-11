Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car

The burglary happened on Greentree Parkway on Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.

Witnesses say that a couple of men went into a home and possibly stole some items. The person who called in the burglary gave a description of the men and the burgundy truck they were driving.

Deputies arrived and found that the back door of the house was kicked in, and several rooms were ransacked.

Deputies checked the area and were able to find the burgundy truck with the men inside in the 400 block of Long Leaf Drive.

Patrol Deputies and Investigators from the Property Division also responded and found other stolen items.

While investigating, Bibb Deputies found out that the burgundy truck had been reported stolen out of Warner Robins.

They also found a BMW and camper that were reported stolen in Macon, along with other items from pervious burglaries.

All of the men were taken to the Bibb Sheriff’s Investigations Division. After being interviewed, they were sent to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

43-year-old Victor Hector Garcia from Byron was charged with Burglary, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), Theft by Taking (Felony) , and Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.

Garcia also had a separate charge of Contempt of City Court and a Probation Violation, which is a felony. He does not have a bond at this time.

37-year-old Jose Luis Garcia from Byron was charged with Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Taking (Felony), 2 counts of Failure to Appear, and he has a Hold from another agency. He does not have a bond at this time.

34-year-old Rolando Cardenas-Hernandez was charged with Burglary. He does not have a bond at this time.

30-year-old Benjamin Edward Hunnicutt Jr. was charged with Burglary. He does not have a bond at this time.

51-year-old Christopher Matthew Davis was charged with Burglary, as well as a separate charge of Probation Violation, which is a Felony. He also does not have bond at this time.

The investigation is still going on, and has been turned over to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Property Division.