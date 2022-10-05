Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest man after May hit and run on Mercer University Drive

The original incident was called in at around 10:54 p.m. on May 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — EDITORS NOTE: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this hot and run

The Bibb County Sheriff's office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal May hit and run.

According to a press release, The Bibb Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Marquis Antal Meaux as the driver of the vehicle that hit 65-year-old Larry Simmons on May 10.

Warrants were issued for Meaux’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on July 26 at his home in Macon.

Meaux is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the charges of Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree-Felony and Hit and Run Resulting in Death.

Meaux does not have a bond.

The original incident was called in at around 10:54 p.m. on May 10.

It was reported that Simmons was struck by a vehicle on Mercer University Drive.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the collision and headed west on Mercer University Drive.

Simmons was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and later pronounced dead.