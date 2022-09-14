Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for publics assistance finding man wanted in armed robbery and shooting

The suspect may possibly be in a 2007 Ford F150, with a camper shell on the back. The car has a Georgia Tag display of PDF4039.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a man in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on September 5.

Investigators have identified 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins as the suspect after a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street.

They say Mullins may possibly be in a 2007 Ford F150, with a camper shell on the back. The red car has a Georgia Tag display of PDF4039.

This vehicle is possibly the car that Mullins stole from another man shortly after the shooting during an armed robbery at the Direct Auto Sales on September 5.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Truvonta Mullins is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for the on call investigator or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.