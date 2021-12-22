Bibb sheriff's office asking for assistance in forgery, fraud investigation

A woman has assumed the identity of someone else, forged their signature, withdrew cash and wrote several fraudulent cashier’s checks.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping find an woman wanted in connection with a forgery and fraud investigation.

According to a release, the victim discovered that their identity was being used and told the sheriff’s office on December 3. The incidents happened between December 1 and December 2 at a bank in Macon, and another in Milledgeville.

A woman assumed the identity of an account holder and forged their signature, withdrew cash and wrote several fraudulent cashier’s checks.

She's described as an older white woman, with long dark hair (blond on the top), wearing a burgundy shirt, light blue face mask, and a dark or black colored sweater.