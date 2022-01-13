Bibb sheriff's office asking for help finding man connected to aggravated assault

The incident happened in early January.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a wanted suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

According to a release, the man is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on January 3 in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Gerald Patrick Bentley Jr.

He is 5'6" and weighs approximately 150 lbs. Bentley has black hair with short dreads.