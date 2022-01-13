Bibb sheriff's office asking for help finding man connected to aggravated assault

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a wanted suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.
According to a release, the man is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on January 3 in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.
Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Gerald Patrick Bentley Jr.
He is 5'6" and weighs approximately 150 lbs. Bentley has black hair with short dreads.
Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.