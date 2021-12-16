Bibb sheriff's office asking for help in finding missing Helena man -- again

Sherman Perry is 38, about 150 pounds and around six feet tall.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 38-year-old man from Telfair County who may suffer from mental health issues.

His name is Sherman Lamar Perry, from Helena.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office on December 6 by a family member. Perry was found by the Atrium Health Navicent Police on December 9.

The Telfair County 911 Center was contacted in reference to the officers locating Perry in the parking lot of the hospital. It was reported to the Telfair 911 Center that Perry appeared to be safe and sound.

Perry’s family is requesting additional assistance in helping relocate Perry.

He may suffer mental health issues and the family is concerned about him.

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and believes that Perry may still be in the Macon-Bibb County area.

Perry is approximately six feet in height and weighs around 150 pounds.