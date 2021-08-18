Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating 64-year-old man with 'medical issues'

Eddie Collier Jr. was last seen after he was released from a hospital on August 12.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person.

According to a release, 64-year-old Eddie Collier Jr., of Macon, was last seen after he was released from a hospital on August 12.

Collier suffers from medical issues.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on August 18 about Collier.

It was reported to investigators that Collier was living in an abandoned home on Robert Henry Street and is known to be around the Houston Avenue area.