Bibb deputies looking for two men accused of killing Macon 16-year-old

Both Zontravon Herndez and Vernon Grable are wanted for the homicide of 16-year-old Ahmori Searcy.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding two suspects wanted in a homicide investigation.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators are looking for 20-year-old Zontravon Herndez and 21-year-old Vernon Grable regarding the homicide of 16-year-old Ahmori Searcy.

The shooting happened on March 3 at 2590 Rocky Creek Road at the Majestic Gardens Apartments.

Both Herndez and Grable are known to frequent the south Macon and Bloomfield areas. Warrants have been issued for murder on both men.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.