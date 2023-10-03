Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing child

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, deputies responded to a call about missing 11-year-old Jaymez Wilburn.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing child.

In a press release, they say just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, deputies responded to a call in the 2100 block of Adams Ave about a missing 11-year-old.

The child's name is Jaymez Wilburn, and it was reported that he attended Ballard Middle School and did attend all classes on Thursday.

Once school was dismissed, the child never met with his siblings to walk home. Once it was noticed he didn't come home, his family checked every location he possibly could have gone. Then they called deputies.

Wilburn is described as being around 4 feet and 11 inches tall. He weighs around 87 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt, blue jeans, burgundy, black and white Nike shoes and a blue jacket.

Wilburn is reported to be autistic by his family.