Bibb sheriff's office asking for help locating missing man

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping find a missing person.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Vernon Battle left his home in Jonesboro and has not made any contact with his family in over six months.

The family says that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to the release.

Battle was a resident at Salvation Army two weeks ago but left on his own. No one has had contact with Battle as of now.

Friends of Battle stated he is known to live in alleyways in the downtown area.