Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing person

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.
In a press release, they said that 68-year-old Rene Janelle Lamar has not been seen or heard from since June 1, 2023.
They said Lamar was reported missing by friends and family.
Lamar is around 5 foot 6 and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and a dark spot on her left cheek.
She is known to have health conditions, and is bound to an electric wheelchair.
Anyone with information about Rene Janelle Lamar can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.