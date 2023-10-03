Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing person

68-year-old Rene Janelle Lamar has not been seen or heard from since June 1, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

In a press release, they said that 68-year-old Rene Janelle Lamar has not been seen or heard from since June 1, 2023.

They said Lamar was reported missing by friends and family.

Lamar is around 5 foot 6 and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and a dark spot on her left cheek.

She is known to have health conditions, and is bound to an electric wheelchair.