Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public's help finding missing person

They say Eric Lawson was last seen around his home in the 2500 block of Allan Way in Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say Eric Lawson was last seen around his home in the 2500 block of Allan Way in Macon.

Lawson is described as a 39-year-old white male who is clean shaven with possibly some stubble and short dark hair. He is 5 foot 2 and weighs 170 pounds.

His last known clothing description is unknown.

Eric is mentally handicapped and has the mind of a young child, according to his family. if approached, he may appear to be scared and run.

Lawson has walked away from his house before, and has been found as far as the Gray and Warner Robins area.

Lawson requires medication, and was reported to have not taken it.