Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in identifying pedestrian hit in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying an injured pedestrian in Macon.

They say it happened on Tuesday around 4 a.m. on Hawkinsville Road near Allen Road.

A pickup truck was traveling south on Hawkinsville Road when it hit a man walking in the street, the press release says.

The man was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in critical condition.

No one else was injured, according to the release.

They victim is a Black man with a slender build. The release says he's around 5'8 to 5'9 and is bald. They say he has gray stubble and is between the ages of late 40s to mid 50s.