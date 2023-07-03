Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks public to refrain from celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says not only is celebratory gunfire dangerous, but it is also against the law.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to have a safe 4th of July, this includes refraining from celebratory gunfire and practicing firework safety.

Celebratory gunfire is defined as “shooting a firearm into the air in celebration," according to their press release.

They say not only is celebratory gunfire dangerous, but it is also against the law. Shooting firearms recklessly and discharging a firearm 50 yards from a public street or highway are also both against the law.

When you fire something up into the air, it must come down. You might realize that a bullet can fly pretty high in the sky but it will also come back down to Earth at a high speed.

Stray bullets can damage personal property and it can cause injury or even death.

The Sheriff's Office says incidents from celebratory gunfire can easily be avoided.

They want people to be careful through the holiday, especially when using fireworks.

In 2022 the American Pyrotechnics Association says consumers in the U.S. bought 436 million pounds of fireworks.

On January 1, July 3, and July 4, fireworks can be used after 10:00 a.m. and up to and including the time of 11:59 p.m. No one under the age of 18 years old should be discharging fireworks.

An adult should always be present.

If you don't feel comfortable shooting off fireworks yourself, there are ways to watch a display hosted by professionals in your area.

If a fire breaks out after setting off fireworks, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says to call 911.

We know you've already heard some tips but here are some to remember just in case. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies will be out during the July 4th Holiday weekend, paying special attention to individuals engaged in reckless conduct with firearms and fireworks as well as those who decide to drink and drive.

"We want to do our part to ensure that everyone has a safe and Happy July 4th celebration," the release says.