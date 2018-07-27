It's almost time for students to go back to school and 13WMAZ wants to make sure your child is safe getting there.

Here are some tips you can use to make sure your child has a great first day of school.

Morgan Stinson has four kids. He says he is not sure if his kids are ready to go back to school, but he says Wednesday cannot come fast enough.

"Mom and dad are ready for them to go back to school. Some of them don't want to though," Stinson said.

But with school starting this week, Stinson says there is one thing that always worries him.

"At the beginning of school, everybody is a little bit more tensed and stressed out, so you see a little bit more of erratic behavior on the road," Stinson said.

According to the Transportation Research Board, 25,000 kids nationwide are injured every year walking to or from school.

That's one reason why the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is stepping up patrols in school zones.

"We are going to have deputies in the school zone area, working those areas in the morning and evening, probably for about a week and a half," Lt. Scott Davis said.

Davis says deputies will be looking for drivers speeding through school zones to keep kids safe.

He recommends your child use crosswalks and walk with a group of friends, if possible.

AAA recommends you watch for students riding their bikes to school, making sure to maintain your distance.

You'll also want to make sure your kids have on their seatbelts before you leave home and keep kids under 13 in the back seat.

Now if you have any teen drivers, you may want to talk with them before they get on the road.

AAA says most accidents happen between 3-7 p.m., with most of them being deadly.

Davis says this week, leave home a little earlier because more cars will be on the road, which is advice Stinson can get behind.

"To be at school or whatever activity extra early, that's fine if we can miss the traffic and some of the craziness," Stinson said.

AAA is promoting driver safety this week and will be stopping Tuesday at the Bibb County Bus Yard located at 4580 Cavalier Drive. The event starts at 10 a.m.

