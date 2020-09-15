Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

The suspect vehicle is a red Toyota with damage to the front, possibly the driver side.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit on her moped on Lynmore Avenue at Desoto Drive around 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was driving west and an unknown person driving east hit the woman.

The woman was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition at this time.

The suspect vehicle is a red Toyota with damage to the front, possibly the driver side.

The traffic accident is under investigation.