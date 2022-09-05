Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot and another robbed possibly by same suspect in Macon

The suspect was last seen leaving the Direct Auto Sales and the red Ford F150 has a Georgia tag with number PDF4039.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the same suspect allegedly shot a man and then stole another man's car in Macon.

According to a press release, the Bibb Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man who was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by another man in a gray BMW.

The man in the BMW fled the scene after the incident.

The man who was shot went to his home on Earnest Street where law enforcement and EMS were called. His family decided to take him to the hospital in a personal car where he is listed in stable condition.

Later, deputies received a second call around 1:38 p.m. of a personal robbery at the Direct Auto Sales on the corner of Brookdale Avenue and Vineville Avenue.

The caller said a man driving a gray BMW had a flat tire and pulled onto Brookdale Avenue across from the Direct Auto Sales.

The man walked into the auto sales parking lot and brandished a gun towards another man that was also in the parking lot.

The armed man jumped into a red 2007 Ford F150 with a camper shell and fled the scene.

No one was injured in this incident.

Once deputies found that the suspect who was involved in this incident matched the same description as the one from the earlier shooting, they began to investigate the crimes as related incidents.

The suspect was last seen leaving the Direct Auto Sales and the red Ford F150 has a Georgia tag with number PDF4039.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.