Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday.

The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway.

In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a long rifle and demanding money from the cash registers.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the two men fled the store.

They were last seen running toward Woolfolk street.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Both men were seen wearing dark clothing and masks, and additional information will be released as soon as it is available.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.