Bibb Sheriff's office investigating after armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the men ran from the store in an unknown direction.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's office is investigating an armed robbery at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Thursday.

It happened around 9: 44 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue, according to a press release.

They say a two masked men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the registers.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the men ran from the store in an unknown direction.