Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon

No one was injured during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway.

They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained to the clerk that he lost money in the machine.

When the clerk went to check on the machine the main pointed a weapon at his back.

The man directed the clerk to the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of money and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

After that the man ran from the store in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.