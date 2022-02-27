x
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at the Cod Tail

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Cod Tail on Saturday night. 

According to a press release it happened before 10 p.m. 

A man entered the store through the back door, showed his gun and demanded money from an employee. 

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the store. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

