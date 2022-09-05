Victim identified in fatal crash on Northside Drive

They say the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Northside Drive.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Northside Drive near it's intersection with Athens Drive around 1:30 p.m.

A man was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze going south on Northside Drive when his car crossed over the northbound lanes.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

He has been identified as 66-year-old Jackie Polk from Macon.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.