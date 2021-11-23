Bibb sheriff's office investigating Houston Avenue apartment fire that killed two

The victims have not been identified.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon apartment fire is under investigation after two people died early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the sheriff's office and fire department responded to the building at 3775 Houston Avenue, EZ Green Apartment, around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, the apartment building was fully involved. The fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

Firefighters found a woman and a man dead in the residence. Both victims were pronounce dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

At this time, the victims have not been identified. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death and identification.