Bibb sheriff's office looking for man in attempted armed robbery

17-year-old Tykis Andrews is wanted for an attempted armed robbery that happened on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested a Macon man for an attempted armed robbery that happened on Saturday. One man is still wanted.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man who was inside the Sprint gas station located at 3198 Mercer University Drive noticed two men watching him from outside.

When he left the store he noticed the two men followed him out of the parking lot in their own vehicle.

When he came to the intersection of Eveline Drive, one of the men ran up to him with a rifle and told him to "give it up," according to the release.

The victim ran into the Advanced Auto located at 3230 Mercer University Drive to get away from the men, and called deputies for help.

No one was injured during this incident.

After further investigation, investigators were able to identify both suspects. 17-year-old Dai’Shawn Brown was located and arrested Sunday at the Legacy at River crossing apartments

Brown was transported to the Bibb County Jail and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony. He is being held without bond at this time.

Bibb County Sheriff‘s investigators are asking for the publics assistance in locating the second suspect 17-year-old Tykis Andrews.