Bibb Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in Macon armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in Macon on Monday, according to a press release.

They say it happened at 10:05 a.m. at the T-Mobile on 4641 Presidential Parkway.

Two men entered the store with guns and one of the suspects took people in the business to a secure area. He then took multiple boxes of merchandise.

The suspects then ran from the business in a silver four-door sedan, the release says.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

