Bibb sheriff's office looking for three men involved in February robbery

The three stole a car from two women on February 7.

MACON, Ga. — Investigators are continuing to work on identifying and finding three men involved in an armed robbery on February 7 in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, photos were taken that show one of the suspects walking from the stolen vehicle into a gas station that was located in Decatur on February 9.

This suspect that was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with the word “Drippin” on the front. The suspect was caught on camera, without wearing a cover on his face.

The vehicle was stolen from two women at the Quick Zip located at 1800 Pio Nono Avenue. No one was injured during this incident.

On February 10, the vehicle was recovered after it was left abandoned in a parking lot located in the 2000 block of Vineville Avenue.

One man wore a black hooded sweatshirt with word “Drippin” on the front. He had on a white facial covering, black pants and black shoes. The second man was wearing a blue hooded “NIKE” sweatshirt, blue pants, flip flops and he had on a blue facial covering. The third man had on a black and gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt with an unknown marking on the front, black pants, and black shoes.