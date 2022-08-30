Bibb Sheriff's Office make arrest after woman stabbed to death in Macon

The suspect is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night.

According to a press release, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright.

On Monday, the Bibb Sheriff's Office said deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area.

When they made it to the home, they found Wright dead.

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, Wright was stabbed to death.

Deputies detained Alaka on scene. He was transported to the criminal investigation office to be interviewed and was later transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Alaka is being held without bond.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.