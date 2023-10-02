BSO: 21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in downtown shooting

21-year-old Terrial Dean is accused of murdering 30-year-old Robert Evans at a downtown intersection on Aug. 20. Now, jail records show that he is in jail.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested on Sunday for the August murder of Robert Evans in downtown Macon, according to jail records.

According to a previous media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating 21-year-old Terrial Dean.

Dean was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Bibb County Jail just before 6 p.m. Sunday. He has been charged with murder and does not have a bond.

Back on Aug. 20, 30-year-old Robert Evans was found shot at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Poplar Street at around 4 a.m. that morning.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was later pronounced dead.

In the media release, the sheriff's office says that they believed Evans was involved in a fight and, later, several shots were fired at him. Another man walking by at the time was also shot, the press release said.

Then, three days later on Aug. 23, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Dean and asked for the public's help locating him.

They also released a photo of another man who was with Dean that night.

The shooting led to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office suspending the liquor licenses of Recess and Hoops for 90 days because, according to previous reporting, the sheriff's office believes the fight that led to the shooting started at those bars that night.

