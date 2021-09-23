Bibb Sheriff's Office opens new outreach center in downtown Macon

It's located at the former Macon Rescue Mission building on Hazel Street

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon now have a single place to help them avoid jail, or help them stay out once they’re released.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office opened a new outreach and restorative justice center Thursday morning.

Inside you’ll find organizations from throughout the county designed to help youth and people who need to get their lives back on track. Sheriff David Davis says he hopes the new center will make a difference in the city.

“We hope that this is a life-changing opportunity for members of our community. We have a lot of space here. We have all our programs. We have room in there for people to come meet, to have events, to also have training,” said Davis.

He says he’s thankful to the county for making the new center possible.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach and Restorative Justice Center is located at 774 Hazel Street, the former Macon Rescue Mission building.