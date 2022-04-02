Bibb Sheriff's Office restarts programs for kids after COVID hiatus

The first class of the year is Feb. 25 and it's the 'Consider the Consequences' program to help kids headed down the wrong path.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has restarted classes for kids again in 2022 after a brief hiatus due to rising COVID cases.

The first class of the year is Feb. 25 and it's the 'Consider the Consequences' class. The free monthly program is designed to help children that are headed down the wrong path to show them how their life may turn out if they continue to make bad choices, hang with the wrong crowd, or do drugs.

"The program deals with young people who are traveling down the road of criminal activity... and if they continue to travel down that road they could end up in two places; our jail (someone else's jail) or the cemetery," said Capt. Ellis Sinclair.

The program is for kids ages 10-16 and the goal at the end of the program is to motivate them to stay in school, graduate, and start a successful career.

If you'd like enroll your child in the class, call Capt. Sinclair with the Bibb Sheriff's Office Outreach at (478)447-2326.