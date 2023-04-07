"Someone could've died," This Fourth of July celebration can have deadly consequences

Along with food and fireworks, some people include celebratory gunfire to mark the Fourth.

MACON, Ga. — Families around Central Georgia are getting their cookouts ready to chow down with their loved ones for Independence Day.

Fireworks are often on the menu too, but those aren't the only things making noise.

"Around the 4th we hear a lot of celebratory gunfire. It seems to be routine every year," explains Frank Mack.

Mack says he doesn't think most people that fire shots to celebrate mean to hurt anyone, but for him a bullet hit too close to home.

"Three years ago during this time, a bullet was wedged in my door," says Mack.

Each year the Bibb Sheriff's Office warns about the risks of celebratory gunfire. It not only puts others at risk, but it's also against the law.

"Someone could've been hit, injured seriously, or someone could've died," says Mack.

When it comes to gunshots versus fireworks listen to the sound. Fireworks are very loud and sporadic. Some fireworks may echo or whistle. Gunfire is usually a sharper sound.

If you're in doubt just head inside. The Sheriff's Office says stray bullets can cause damage to property or even could cost someone's life.