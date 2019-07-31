MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert the community about a phone scam.

A release from the office says a caller claims to be from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and tells people to pay a fine for a warrant, ticket, or other court matter.

The caller may ask the person to buy a payment card or other type of financial tool to “pay the fine,” according to the release. Then they ask for financial or card information.

The sheriff’s office says people who get a call like this should immediately identify it as a scam and that deputies, police officers, and court officers never call people asking for payment.

The release says that you should never give out personal or financial information to any caller or unknown contact.

If you are doubtful that the call is a scam, the sheriff’s office says that you should contact the agency the caller claims to represent to confirm the information.

If you get a call like this, report it to the sheriff’s office by calling (478) 751- 7500.

