Bibb Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspect who hit woman on moped

They say the suspect drove a white Toyota Tacoma, and drove off after hitting a moped driver around Riverside drive on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a car that killed a woman on a moped in the parking lot at 5080 Riverside Drive on Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, it was reported that a white Toyota Tacoma was headed north in the parking lot headed towards Wesleyan Drive when it hit a moped.

The Sheriff's Office says the Tacoma stopped for a second, and then drove off.

49-year-old Hoa Tran of Macon was driving the moped, and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

She was conscious when ambulances arrived, but she died on the way to the hospital around 10:30 p.m., according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.