Bibb student businesses compete at FLEX pop-up shop in Macon

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, 9 Bibb County School student businesses competed in the FLEX Foundational Leadership Entrepreneur X-perience Competition at a pop-up market in Macon.

The market was held at 7th Street Salvage in downtown, and featured several student booths selling clothes, jewelry, and photos.

Some of the businesses featured were Vicky's Sole 2 Soul which sold custom graphics for shoes, John's Photography, Funny Face creative brand, Brittinique Be Unique, and more.

The young entrepreneurs took inspiration from their classes and resources, and set out to create companies that could one day turn into careers.

Kaleb West, and 11th grader at Rutland High School, says he started his business 'Funny Face' in 2022 during the pandemic. He sells shirts, hoodies, bags, and more.

"I just want to see other people having a shot at me, & helping me grow, & learn more, & also just balancing time," he said.

The pop up shop was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.