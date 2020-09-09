'This time around is going to be much better': Macon mom shares experience with first day of school

Lane Wilder says the move to remote learning was a challenge in the spring, but she's pleased with the district's efforts this fall

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County fifth grader Hunter Wilder got ready for the start of another school year, but this was his first time heading back virtually.

"Wake up, and be tired, take a shower and get dressed and sit here and wait for it to start," Wilder said.

His mother Lane says the move to remote learning was a challenge last spring, but she's pleased with the district's efforts to improve technology resources this fall.

"I think this time around is going to be much better because you're going to be able to see them live and they're going to be able to see them teach instead of just sending them emails what to do. I think that them being able to watch the teacher and the teacher being able to teach them is going to be much better for the student," she said.

"We're going to be learning how to do CANVAS and assignments and all that stuff today, so that's the only thing we're going to be doing today," said Hunter.

His mother set up a designated area in their living room for Hunter to limit distractions and help him focus.

"He has his own space. He doesn't have to worry about whether he's going to get his work done...it's going to be right there every day at the same spot," Lane said.

Even though he's starting off the last year of elementary school away from his friends, Hunter realizes it's necessary to keep everyone safe. He hopes they will be brought back together before the end of the school year.

"It would be great if we could go to the schools and have social distancing and everything, but at the same time the risk and everything during COVID-19 would be better if we're staying at home," he said.

For additional virtual learning support, you can find a list of resources on the district's webpage by clicking here.