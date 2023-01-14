Bibb students compete in Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest

Bibb County middle and high school students spoke about their dreams on Saturday at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center.

MACON, Ga. — Monday is a day where we can reflect on some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most powerful speeches, where he spoke about racial equality, civil rights, and justice for all.

Bibb County middle and high school students did just that on Saturday at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center.

The theme this year was based on one of the famous quotes from the civil right's leader.

It reads:" A dreamer has his eyes closed and a visionary has his eyes open."

Students gave 3 minute speeches talking about what dreams they have,

how those dreams will impact society and the people around them, what inspires them to have these dreams, and how will they overcome things that may stand in the way.

Folks in the audience heard some very compelling speeches from several bright minds.

But out of those, 3 students in the high school and middle school divisions won cash prizes.

"My reason for competing in this contest is not to compete for the prize money at all, it's really just to make a difference and make a change in the communities and in this city," said Quintarious Hightower.